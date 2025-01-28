NSJID Award Committee Announces Nomination Process for Grassroot Reporting Award

Share

Chairman of the Nigerian Sports Journalists in Diaspora (NSJID) Award Committee, Mr. Gboyega Okegbenro, on Monday announced that the nomination process for the prestigious Grassroot Reporting Award will commence on January 28 (today) and it will run for 10 days.

The highly anticipated award ceremony, scheduled for February 22nd, 2025, aims to recognize and reward outstanding journalists who have made significant contributions to grassroots reporting in Nigeria.

According to Mr. Okegbenro, a veteran journalist and former Sports Editor of the defunct Daily Times, the award will feature four distinct categories: Print Media, Television, Radio Broadcasting, and Online Media. Winners in each category will receive a cash prize of half a million Naira.

The ceremony will take place at the Lagos Sports Writers Association Hall, at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Assuring transparency and fairness, Mr. Okegbenro said: “At the end of the day, the true winners will emerge. The NSJID Award Committee is committed to promoting excellence in grassroots reporting, and this award is a testament to that commitment.

“With the nomination process now open, the stage is set for a thrilling competition that will celebrate the best of Nigerian sports journalism.”

