NSITF’s CSR Initiatives Bring Renewed Hope – Foundation

The Judith Ojonugwa Sickle Cell Foundation has praised the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), saying they have brought renewed hope to people living with Sickle Cell disease.

Commending the leadership of the Fund, the Foundation noted that the NSITF’s activities align closely with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director of NSITF, Barrister Olúwaṣeun Faleye, the Foundation expressed deep appreciation for the generous donations it received from the Fund.

The letter highlighted that the donations have significantly aided the Foundation in raising public awareness about Sickle Cell disease, providing essential medical supplies, and offering free genotype tests.

It further emphasized that the NSITF’s support has enhanced the Foundation’s capacity to deliver critical services, bringing renewed hope to individuals living with Sickle Cell disease.

The Foundation also commended Barrister Faleye’s leadership virtues, describing them as commendable and worthy of emulation.

