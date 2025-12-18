NSITF Wins Four Awards At 19th Annual SERVICOM Awards

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has clinched four awards at the 19th Annual SERVICOM Awards, highlighting its dedication to citizen-centred service delivery.

At the Abuja ceremony, NSITF’s Managing Director/CEO, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, received the 2025 SERVICOM Award for Support and Commitment to Citizen-Centred Service Delivery.

The award recognised his pragmatic leadership, which has enhanced the Fund’s service excellence.

The Fund also won the SERVICOM Special Recognition Award (“Servicomworkshere”) for positively impacting lives through quality service. Additionally, Mrs. Gertrude Biosah, Head of the Fund’s SERVICOM Department, was named Second Best Performing Nodal Officer (Parastatal), while the NSITF Parastatal SERVICOM Unit (PSU) Team C received the Second Best Performing Parastatal SERVICOM Unit award.

The awards, presented by Mr. Anthony Olugbenga Oshun, Acting National Coordinator and CEO of SERVICOM, aim to foster service excellence, accountability, and best practices across government agencies.

The ceremony drew representatives from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Head of the Civil Service, and 29 other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.