NSITF Warns Workers Against Colluding With Employers

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has cautioned workers against colluding with employers to manipulate their declared salaries or staff numbers, warning that such practices ultimately shortchange them in the long run.

NSITF Managing Director, Oluwaseun Faleye, gave this warning during the launch of the Mass Advocacy and Sensitisation Campaign on Wednesday in Abuja while addressing members of the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN).

Faleye emphasized that compensation paid by NSITF under the Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS) in the event of an accident is based strictly on the declared earnings of an employee.

He lamented that a major challenge to enrolling more workers and organizations in the ECS is the lack of awareness and understanding, as well as limited enforcement powers.

“Every time we’ve had the opportunity to explain what NSITF stands for and what it does, we’ve seen a swift change in perception and attitude. So, I believe the greatest challenge is the lack of understanding and awareness about NSITF’s role. This is why we are committed to deepening engagement with stakeholders,” he said.

Faleye further noted that enforcing compliance remains a major hurdle, as some employers obstruct NSITF officials during inspections of workplaces, preventing them from assessing health and safety compliance or reviewing records.

“We face challenges when our staff go on inspections. They are sometimes prevented from accessing workplaces to check compliance with safety regulations or even verify records.

“We need stronger enforcement powers to ensure organizations comply with the law, including the ability to enter or shut down premises that endanger employees’ lives,” he said.

However, he stressed that beyond enforcement, workers themselves must stop enabling their own exploitation.

“Another major issue is that employees sometimes collude with employers to underreport salaries or reduce the declared number of staff, thinking they are doing their bosses a favor. In reality, they are only shortchanging themselves.

“We have seen cases where employees advise their employers to reduce their declared earnings to lower contributions to NSITF. But when accidents happen—and we pray they don’t—compensation is calculated based on the reported salary.

“So, if you undervalue your earnings, the NSITF will only compensate you based on what was declared, meaning you receive far less than you should. Employees, especially accountants, finance directors, and payroll officers, should desist from these practices because they will ultimately be the ones to suffer,” Faleye warned.

Reaffirming NSITF’s commitment to expanding enrollment and compliance, he revealed that the fund is targeting informal sector workers, who make up 70% of Nigeria’s workforce, under the ECS’s social security protection.

“We are developing a social safety net within the ECS that caters to Nigeria’s dynamic and diverse economy. Soon, we will roll out initiatives specifically for small and medium businesses, road transport workers, and other informal sector participants, ensuring they also benefit from employee compensation protection,” he added.

