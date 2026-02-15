NSITF Unveils Reform Drive To Expand Coverage, Restore Trust In Social Security System

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has unveiled a sweeping reform agenda aimed at expanding coverage, tightening enforcement against defaulting employers, and accelerating digital transformation in a bid to restore confidence in Nigeria’s social security system.

The resolutions followed the Fund’s two-day 2026 Management Performance Review (MPR) held in Abuja, where top management assessed its 2025 performance and outlined a new policy direction focused on improved service delivery, financial discipline, and operational efficiency.

At the heart of the reform push was a commitment to measurable results and institutional accountability.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of the NSITF, Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye, stressed the urgency of delivering tangible outcomes.

He said, “The Fund must build trust among stakeholders while delivering tangible value to contributors and beneficiaries.”

Faleye outlined five strategic priorities for 2026: expanding coverage, particularly within the private and informal sectors; improving the timeliness and transparency of claims processing; strengthening operational efficiency and financial discipline; deepening digital transformation; and upholding integrity and professionalism across the organisation.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of regional and branch offices as well as key departments, identifying operational gaps and proposing corrective measures.

Resolutions from the regions focused on expanding coverage, boosting compliance, reducing operational costs, and strengthening engagement with small and medium-scale enterprises and the informal sector.

Management also backed stronger legal enforcement against recalcitrant employers, more strategic deployment of staff and resources, performance-based incentives, and closer collaboration with critical stakeholders.

A major highlight of the deliberations was the inclusion of the informal economy in the Employees’ Compensation Scheme.

To drive transparency and speed in compensation delivery, officials advocated unified databases, automated workflows, and real-time monitoring systems.

The Fund further recommended closer collaboration with agencies such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Corporate Affairs Commission to strengthen contribution tracking and compliance enforcement.

Participants proposed the creation of special intervention teams to clear abandoned files, improve new registrations, and rationalise cost-collection ratios. They also called for intensified sensitisation campaigns, simplified processes, and strategic partnerships with relevant agencies to widen coverage.

Furthermore, participants emphasised improved governance structures, enhanced stakeholder engagement, and measures to promote staff welfare, diversity, and mental health support.