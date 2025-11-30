NSITF To Expand Risk Management Framework

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its risk management framework to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in delivering social security services across Nigeria.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of NSITF, Barrister Oluwaseun Falaye, made the declaration while receiving the leadership of the Chartered Risk Management Institute (CRMI) at the Fund’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

Barr. Falaye said the collaboration would help build understanding and sustainability for a more resilient Fund.

“I see several ways we can collaborate, particularly in expanding or developing the capacity of our members, either from the risk department itself or across the Fund,” he stated.

He also urged CRMI to incorporate the Employees’ Compensation Scheme into its curriculum to deepen awareness of social security risks within the financial sector. “It is important to educate all stakeholders on safeguarding their most important assets, the workers,” Falaye added.

Responding, CRMI Chief Registrar, Dr. Victor Ọlaninye, commended the NSITF boss for his transformative leadership since assuming office in July 2024.

He reaffirmed the institute’s readiness to collaborate with the Fund to advance national development and strengthen risk management practices.

“The professionalism and progress driven under your leadership at NSITF are truly commendable. We look forward to working together to enhance social security delivery and build a culture of excellence in risk management,” Dr. Ọlaninye said.