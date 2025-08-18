NSITF To Engage Lawyers At 65th NBA Conference On ECS Compliance, Implementation

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has revealed that it was set to strategically engage lawyers on their critical role in ensuring compliance with the Employees’ Compensation Act (ECA), and advancing the Employees’ Compensation Scheme.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of the NSITF, Barrister Olúwaṣeu Faleye, who is the lead speaker at the Breakout Session lV at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 65th Annual Conference,e holding later in the month in Enugu State, would use the opportunity to share his expertise on the role of lawyers as social change agents.

A statement signed by the head of Corporate Affairs NSITF, Alexandra Mede, on Monday in Abuja, noted that the session, titled “Enhancing Workplace Safety and Social Protection: The Role of the Employees’ Compensation Act, 2010”, aims to deepen legal practitioners’ understanding of the ECA.

The session also aims to address implementation challenges of the ECA and highlight the critical role of lawyers in strengthening workplace safety and social protection in Nigeria.

Faleye is hailed by stakeholders for turning around the Fund in just a year in office, attracting commendations from both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.