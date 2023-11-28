NSITF To Compensate Dependants Of Late Immigration Staff Under ECS

…as Sokoto pledges to embrace scheme

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has given its assurances that dependents of the two staff members of the Nigerian Immigration Service who recently lost their lives in the course of work in a ghastly motor accident, could benefit from the Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS).

The Managing Director of the NSITF, Maureen Allagoa who made this known during a sensitization visit to the headquarters of the Immigration Service on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that under the ECS, the family of any enrollee who dies in the course of work would be taken care of by the NSITF until the last child attains the age of 21 or graduated from the university and on the condition that that beneficiary was totally dependent on the deceased.

A statement by the Fund’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Nwachukwu Godson, quoted Allagoa as saying the recent circular from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the federation on mandatory ECS contributions was binding on all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and added that the backlog of payment to be made by the MDAs as contained in the circular dates back to 2012.

She said, “if an agency of government like the Immigration Service which is registered has a staff with work-related injury or death, the NSITF can pay claims to the worker or the dependents as the case may be, in as much as the accident is properly reported under twenty-one days, documented and contributions commenced. Remember that the backlog owed by the MDAs dating to 2012 is meant to be cleared in line with the Federal Government Circular.

“So in the case of the two staff of the Immigration Service who died in the course of work, the NSITF will pay claims to their dependents once the Service takes the steps mentioned above by properly registering the incident and making the appropriate 1% contribution.”

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Executive Director Operations of the NSITF, Modu Gana explained that the NSITF was a Trust Fund, a no-fault scheme whose fidelity to the payment of compensations and claims in line with the ECS Act 2010 has made it markedly different from regular insurance companies. He further suggested to the Immigration Service to develop a payment to defray the backlog.

Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration in charge of Finance and Accounts, Dora Amahian, said the Immigration Service would make the appropriate contributions to the ECS to enable its staff members to benefit from the varying range of claims and compensations that the NSITF offers.

“We are with you. We are going to key into all you have said as soon as we can. Your officers have been here earlier and gave our management an in-depth lecture on what Employee Compensation is all about. I’m going to table the matter once again to the Acting Comptroller General.”

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Head of Service, Suleiman Sarkin Fulani Ahmadu, has assured of the state’s commitment to the welfare of workers as part of its reforms in the state civil service, as enrollment of workers into the Employee Compensation Scheme would soon begin.

According to him, the Sokoto State Government was ready to partner with the NSITF towards the improvement of the lots of the workers, hence the need to embrace the Employee Compensation Act.

Earlier, the Sokoto Branch Manager of the Fund, Ashiru Muhammad Alkali expressed confidence that the scheme would make immense contributions in reforming the state civil service.