NSITF Tasks Employers On Data Driven Solutions To Workplace Safety

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye has urged employers to adopt Data-driven solutions for workplace safety and health.

Faleye who spoke at the ongoing training on Enhanced Occupational Safety and Health in Ibadan Oyo State, asserted that evolving workplace environment requires proactive measures as against mere compliance, to ensure safety of workers.

He said: “That is why this program introduces automated Occupational Safety and Health strategies, tools and systems that will not

only elevate productivity but also save lives.”

Represented by the General Manager Health Safety and Environment Department of the Fund, Mr Tony Eke, he noted that the training marks the bold steps the Fund was taking as an institution and indeed, as a nation towards safer, smarter and more sustainable workplaces.

“This programme underscores

our drive to build capacity, foster digital transformation and integrate world-class safety practices into our national workforce culture.”

While revealing that the Fund had already digitized its operations and that the training was to ensure stakeholders were not left behind, the NSITF boss added that the training was “an initiative that speaks to the

very heart of our commitment at NSITF: to protect, preserve and promote the dignity and well-being of every Nigerian worker.”