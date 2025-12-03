NSITF Staff Fellowship Extends Support To Kuje Correctional Centre Inmates

Staff of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF) Staff Fellowship yesterday visited the Kuje Correctional Centre, bringing hope and succour to inmates.

Coordinator of the group, John Oleka, explained that the visit was in partnership with the Fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts aimed providing support, hope, and rehabilitation resources to the inmates.

He said: “This initiative aligns with the objectives of demonstrating corporate social responsibility and fostering a positive impact within our organization.”

The programme featured a service, counselling session, presentation of donated items including food, toiletries, reading materials, and clothing, and payment of WAEC fees for twenty inmates.

In his sermon, the minister at the correctional centre, Vincent Obiorah said the Lord Jesus Christ identified with all shades of people and was ready to forgive all irrespective of their past.

He explained that Jesus Christ was God’s greatest gift to man and should be accepted by all. The preacher counselled inmates to make the most of their time and see their situations as opportunities to reorder their lives.