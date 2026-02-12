NSITF Sets 2026 Targets To Deepen Trust, Expand Coverage

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has unveiled new branches and service delivery centres as part of a renewed push to strengthen compliance, expand coverage, and enhance service delivery nationwide.

The expansion was announced as the Fund’s top management convened in Abuja for its 2026 Management Performance Review (MPR), a two-day strategic session focused on evaluating performance and setting fresh targets for the year ahead.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the NSITF, Barrister Oluwaseun Falaye, described the review as a defining moment for the institution.

He said: “This review is not a routine calendar event; it is a deliberate pause to reflect, to evaluate performance honestly, and to reset our priorities where necessary in order to deliver better outcomes for the institution and the people we serve.”

Falaye noted that decisions taken at the 2024 MPR in Lagos marked a turning point for the Fund, shifting its culture from assumption-driven management to one anchored on measurable results, discipline, and accountability.

“Since then, our actions have been purposeful. We have focused on strengthening operational structures, improving manpower alignment, expanding service presence, accelerating automation, and engaging more deliberately with key stakeholders.”

The NSITF boss explained that the overarching goal was to reposition NSITF as a responsive, credible, and value-driven social security institution capable of commanding public trust.

“The theme of this year’s review, “Reinforcing NSITF’s Role in Building Trust and Delivering Value Towards Strengthening the Social Security System,” underscores that commitment.

“Trust is earned through consistency, transparency, and professionalism. Value is demonstrated when our processes work, when decisions are fair, and when outcomes meet expectations.”

Falaye stressed that every interaction with employers and employees either strengthens or weakens those pillars.

As part of its 2026 roadmap, the Fund is prioritising five strategic areas: expanding coverage, particularly in the private and informal sectors; improving the timeliness and transparency of claims processing; strengthening operational efficiency and financial discipline; deepening digital transformation; and upholding integrity and professionalism across all levels.

Participants were urged to base their presentations on verifiable data and engage in honest self-appraisal to ensure realistic and impactful target-setting.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director, Operations, Hon. Mojisoluwa Ali-Macaulay, said the MPR provides a structured platform to assess progress, evaluate execution, and align operational priorities with the Fund’s 2026 strategic objectives.

“Over the past two years, we have worked deliberately to strengthen the operational foundations of the Fund, improving service delivery structures, aligning manpower with operational needs, deepening automation, and reinforcing performance monitoring at all levels,” she said.

Ali-Macaulay confirmed that the establishment of new branches and service delivery centres would improve access to NSITF services and boost compliance activities across the country. She added that key implementation measures arising from the 2024 MPR have been successfully executed.