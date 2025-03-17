NSITF Seeks Promotion Of Safety Culture At Workplace

Share

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, has advocated for the promotion of a consistent safety culture that would emphasize the need for increased awareness and compliance with safety regulations.

To this end, he highlighted the role of advocacy and continuous training as a panacea for a safer and healthier work environment in Nigeria.

He stated this while receiving a delegation from the Occupational Safety and Health Association of Nigeria(OSHA) at the corporate headquarters of the NSITF in Abuja.

Faleye explained the importance of safety at the workplace, noting, “In promoting a safety culture and protecting workers, particularly through employee compensation schemes, collaboration among stakeholders is deemed essential for developing training programs and establishing workplace safety standards.”

He further expressed commitment to enhancing health and safety initiatives in Nigeria and encouraged joint efforts to improve training and knowledge sharing.

In his opinion, the overall goal is to create a safer work environment and ensure the well-being of the workforce.

On the planned collaboration, the NSITF boss, expressed happiness, saying ‘We appreciate your visit. And we thank you for finding time to come to NSITF. This is a privilege and a vital collaboration relating to Occupational Safety, health initiatives in the country and also our areas of possible collaboration.

“Indeed, I’m very, very glad to hear of all of your efforts to deepen health and safety awareness across Nigeria in terms of your penetration countrywide. I’m also very happy to hear of your efforts, particularly your legislative efforts, which will help deepen the scope of occupational safety and health in the country.

“Indeed, as you know, it will domesticate, by way of legislation, some of these key SHSC acts. I believe that with the legislation and the advocacy and the awareness that the association undertake and other key stakeholders undertake, we can only both continue to deepen the culture of health and safety in Nigeria,” he further noted.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the association, Uwalaka Godbest, said their coming was to discuss efforts of the OSHA in Nigeria to promote health and safety in various organizations.

He highlighted the association’s achievements in establishing health and safety protocols, including the introduction of OSHA desk officers in ministries to ensure compliance and training.

He said the association desires to partner with other organizations to enhance training programmes and improve workplace safety culture.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

