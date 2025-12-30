NSITF Records Major Gains In ICPC Ethics, Integrity Rankings

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has recorded significant progress in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission’s (ICPC) 2025 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS), marking one of the most notable improvements among federal public institutions.

According to the anti-graft agency, NSITF improved its EICS score from 59.0 in 2024 to 71.3 in 2025, a leap that saw the Fund climb 144 places on the national ranking, from 186th last year to 42nd out of 357 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) assessed nationwide.

Chairman of the NSITF Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), Mrs. Josephine Oamenmade, described the performance as a reflection of deliberate reforms and renewed institutional commitment to ethical governance.

She said, “We are proud to announce our exceptional performance in the 2025 ICPC Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard. We have moved from 186th to 42nd position nationwide out of 357 MDAs.”

In addition to the EICS improvement, NSITF also recorded progress in the ACTU Effectiveness Index (AEI), moving from 76th position in 2024 to 47th in 2025, with its effectiveness score rising to 64.0.

The EICS is an annual ICPC assessment tool designed to measure MDAs’ compliance with ethical standards, transparency benchmarks, and anti-corruption regulations. The AEI evaluates the operational effectiveness of Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units across government institutions.

The NSITF-ACTU attributed the gains to the leadership of the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Barrister Olúwaṣeun Mayomi Faleye, and the collective commitment of the management team and staff.

“Kudos to the MD/CE, management, and every staff member for upholding the high standards of accountability that made this possible,” the statement noted.

The Fund urged its workforce to sustain the momentum by continually upholding integrity, transparency, and accountability in their duties, stressing that ethical governance remains central to NSITF’s mandate and public trust.