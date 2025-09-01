NSITF Procures Vital Health Equipment For Staff

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has procured essential health equipment for its staff nationwide, including first aid kits, massagers, blood pressure monitors, and blood sugar testing machines.

This was disclosed in an appreciation letter addressed to the NSITF Managing Director, Barr. Olawaseun Faleye, by the General Manager of the Health, Safety and Environment Department, Mr. Tony Eke, and sighted by journalists on Monday in Abuja.

“The Health, Safety and Environment Department wishes to extend sincere appreciation to the Management of NSITF for the recent provision of First Aid kits to the head office, regional offices, and branch offices of the Fund,” the letter read in part.

Eke said the initiative aligns with International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards on Occupational Safety and Health (OHS), which mandate employers to ensure safe and healthy work environments. He noted that the availability of first aid kits across all offices demonstrates the Fund’s commitment to workplace safety and readiness to respond to emergencies.

He commended the Olawaseun Faleye-led management for prioritizing staff welfare, adding that the gesture underscores NSITF’s role as a leading agency in promoting occupational health and safety in Nigeria.