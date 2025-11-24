NSITF Presents N75m Cheques To Beneficiaries

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF),Oluwaseun Faleye, has presented three cheques totalling N75,840,194.73 to beneficiaries in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Presenting a cheque of N54,642,194.73 to the dependants of a deceased staff of Depthwize Nigeria Limited, the NSITF boss condoled the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

Acknowledging that nothing could compensate for life lost, he expressed hope that the money “brings some measure of comfort and support during this difficult time.”

The late employee, according to a statement, was drowned when the drilling rig he was working on collapsed on 15th August, 2023. He left behind a young family consisting of a totally dependent housewife and four children.

Faleye assured that aside the lump sum payment, “the dependents will be paid monthly death benefits of N2,023,784.09, representing 90% of the deceased’s salary until the last child turns twenty one years in 2042.

Orela Okulue VP, who represented the MD, Depthwize Nigeria Limited commended the NSITF’s commitment to alleviating the burden of families when work place accidents occur and thanked the Fund for giving hope to the dependants of the deceased. She appreciated the Fund for making the process seamless and bringing succour to the families and the organization.