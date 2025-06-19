NSITF Presents N18.6m Cheque To Family Of Deceased Employee

Share

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has presented a cheque of ₦18,652,908.20 as death benefits to the family of a deceased employee of the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria, who lost his life in a road traffic accident while returning from work.

Managing Director of the Fund, Oluwaseun Faleye, made the presentation on Wednesday, underscoring the need for all employers to enroll in the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) and meet their obligations to ensure families benefit from its safety net.

Faleye, who was represented by the Executive Director of Operations, Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, emphasized the crucial role employers play in the protection and welfare of their employees and dependents, which directly contributes to the success of the ECS.

“All responsible employers who prioritize the welfare of their workers are key stakeholders. Their commitment is vital to the sustainability of the scheme,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to adopt safer workplace practices to reduce the risk of work-related injuries and diseases, even as ECS operates on a no-fault basis.

Faleye also advised that injuries or work-related illnesses be reported promptly within the stipulated timeline to avoid penalties, and encouraged stakeholders to support the Fund in creating awareness about the scheme’s benefits.

He noted that injured or disabled employees should be reassigned to suitable roles within their organizations. Commending the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria for its collaboration with NSITF, he lauded the shared commitment to the principles of the Employees’ Compensation Act (ECA) 2010.

Faleye also appreciated the dedication of NSITF staff and stakeholders who work tirelessly to ensure that the Fund’s services remain efficient, transparent, and accessible to employers and employees across both public and private sectors.

“It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I present this cheque today. This is not just a routine exercise, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to social protection, compassion, and service,” he said.

“The cheque represents more than financial assistance. It is a token of solidarity, a demonstration of care, and a symbol of our collective responsibility to support one another in times of need.”

