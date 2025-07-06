NSITF Pays N31m Medical Bills, Compensates Families Of Deceased Workers

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has refunded the sum of N31 million in medical expenses to a staff member of Nestle Nigeria Plc who sustained serious injuries in an auto accident while on official duty.

Speaking during the cheque presentation at Nestle’s headquarters in Lagos, the Managing Director of NSITF, Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye, commended Nestle for its commitment to employee welfare and for adhering to the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS).

Faleye explained that the beneficiary was involved in a road accident along with other staff members who had already received compensation. However, due to the severity of this particular case, an additional review was conducted, leading to the N31 million refund.

He said:

“The continuous and prompt payment of claims to ECS beneficiaries is a demonstration of our commitment to improving workers’ welfare in Nigeria. The ECS is mandatory under the Employees Compensation Act 2010, and unlike other insurance policies, it covers compensation for work-related deaths, diseases, disabilities, and injuries, as well as rehabilitation and support.”

Faleye also disclosed that the family of one of the deceased employees from the same accident had received initial compensation and is now receiving monthly support from the Fund.

At the event were the President and General Secretary of the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), Comrades Anthony Akpaba and Mohammed Sheik; a representative of NECA, Mrs. Ajala; and NSITF’s Executive Director of Operations, Mrs. Mojisoluwa Ali-Macauley.

In a similar development, the widow of a deceased staff of MEDPLUS was recently presented with a cheque of ₦1,192,145.25 by the NSITF Managing Director. The payment represents the first monthly installment after an initial lump sum compensation of ₦15 million. According to Faleye, the monthly support will continue until the deceased’s youngest child turns 21.

Also, during a visit to Seplat Energy (formerly Mobil Producing), the NSITF team presented a cheque of ₦1,107,660.30 as monthly compensation to the family of a staff member who died in active service. This payment will continue until the youngest of the deceased’s four children reaches age 21 or completes university education.

Faleye reaffirmed the Fund’s readiness to fulfil its mandate of providing social protection for Nigerian workers, urging more organisations to key into the ECS.