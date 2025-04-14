NSITF Pays N226.96m Compensation To Employees

Share

The Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has paid N226.96 million as compensation to some registered employees its Enugu Region from January 2022 to December 2024 for work-related deaths, injuries, diseases and disabilities.

The Managing Director of NSITF, Mr Oluwaseun Faleye, gave the figure in his address during the NSIFT special day at the ongoing Enugu International Trade Fair.

Faleye was represented by the Enugu Branch Manager of NSITF, Mrs Uzoamaka Oraebgu. He said that NSITF provided financial compensation to deceased employees’ dependents to the tune 90 per cent of total remuneration in case of death.

The managing director said that the organisation provided the compensation under the Em – ployees Compensation Scheme (ECS) of the Federal Government.

He said that the ECS also provided for rehabilitation of injured employees or counselling services with a view to helping them to return back to work.

“There is also compensation for injuries occurring outside the normal workplace but occurring in the course of work. “In view of the aforementioned ECS benefits, it is worthy to mention that NSITF recently paid the sum of N25 million as compensation for ECS purposes to a staff of the National Assembly.

“It may also interest you to know that the fund has so far paid the sum of N226,975,582.97 as compensation to some registered employers.

“The ECS is funded by payment of one per cent employee’s total emolument, by the employer, to the NSITF,” he said. In his address of welcome, the President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture, Mr Odeiga Jideonwu, said that the place of NSITF in Nigeria’s development could not be over-emphasised.

Jideonwu praised NSIFT for providing fair and guaranteed compensation for registered employees. He said that NSITF’s regulatory role had continued to keep employers on their toes in providing safe working environments which, he described, as key to improved productivity.

He urged the organisation to do more to promote workplace safety through inspections, capacity building workshops and awareness campaigns.

