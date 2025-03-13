NSITF Partners NUJ To Enhance Awareness On Employees Compensation

Share

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) is to partner with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to enhance public awareness and ensure accurate information dissemination on the Employees Compensation Scheme and its benefits.

The Managing Director of NSITF, Oluwaseun Faleye, who disclosed this when he received the NUJ FCT Council executive in his office, also charged journalists in Nigeria to advocate for workplace safety and compliance to the Employee’s Compensation Scheme (ECS).

He posited that:” The collaboration has become very necessary as it is framed as a mutual effort to serve the public interest and improve service delivery”.

According to him, “We appreciate the very critical role that journalists and media generally play in information dissemination to the public.

” We recognise your vital importance to shaping public awareness and understanding critical issues. One of the key initiatives for us, going forward, is how to expand and increase general public awareness of what NSITF does,” he added.

His words: “NSITF is planning to collaborate with the NUJ FCT to launch an awareness campaign, provide workplace safety training, and carry out risk assessments for workers in both the formal and informal sectors”.

Speaking on NSITF’s efforts, Mr. Faleye said, “We are continuously making progress. We are working to speed up the payment process for claims and compensation, making it easier for contributors and their families to access benefits.

“We’re also simplifying the registration process to bring more people into the scheme, and we’re stepping up our efforts to inspect and ensure more people are covered.”

To this end, he stated that “The informal economy represents a large portion of our economic activity, so it’s crucial that we bring them under the scheme.

“While the formal sector is more structured and easier to cover, we must focus on reaching the informal economy. Through our expanded regional offices and services, we are making genuine efforts to reach as many people as possible. That’s why partnerships like this one are so important.”

Mr. Faleye expressed his gratitude for the proposed collaboration, stating, “We appreciate your visit and are honoured to welcome you to NSITF. Journalists and the media play a vital role in disseminating information, and we recognise how important they are in shaping public understanding of critical issues.”

He went on to say that a key focus for NSITF is to raise public awareness about what the organisation does, and expressed belief that the collaboration with the NUJ will help amplify those efforts.

“Working with professionals like you, who are skilled at disseminating information in various formats, will help us reach a wider audience,” he said.

He also mentioned that collaborating with the NUJ FCT chapter is a unique and important step. “If we succeed in this partnership in the FCT, it will serve as a model for working with your colleagues across the country.”

Mr. Faleye continued, “This collaboration will help ensure that accurate and unbiased information is shared with the public, promoting transparency and accountability. These are values we hold dear, and we believe working with the NUJ will benefit us both.”

On the importance of NSITF’s role, he explained, “When workers know they are covered by NSITF, whether they are in the formal or informal sector, it gives them the confidence to go to work each day, knowing that if anything happens—such as an accident—they and their families will be taken care of. This safety net is essential for the productivity of the workforce and the economy.”

He added that the collaboration would help address misconceptions about NSITF and encourage more people and organisations to join the scheme. “At NSITF, we are committed to fair journalism and recognise the vital role journalists play, not only in sharing information but also in holding us accountable.”

Mr. Faleye also discussed the importance of workplace safety, especially for journalists. “Journalism can be a risky profession, with reporters often traveling to dangerous locations. It’s crucial for unions to ask their employers about NSITF compliance, as the scheme provides important safety and compensation benefits.”

He urged the NUJ to impress on employers to ensure that their workers are covered. “The risks you face daily, whether in interviews or investigations, make this coverage essential. We are here to support you when needed.”

The collaboration, according to him, will include a joint public awareness campaign, workplace safety training, and risk assessment initiatives. Mr. Faleye encouraged the NUJ to engage with NSITF’s team to develop a proposal for the partnership.

“As we work together, let’s focus on mutual respect, transparency, and a shared commitment to serving the public,” he concluded. “Your work is vital in advancing the public interest by providing accurate information and ensuring people know about the services available to them.”

Mr. Faleye also invited feedback on NSITF’s service delivery and communication efforts, saying, “We value your input on how we can improve our engagement with the public.”

Earlier, Comrade Grace Ike, Chairman of the NUJ, FCT Council, thanked Mr. Faleye and the NSITF team for its leadership in providing social safety nets for workers. “We appreciate your efforts in promoting workplace safety and occupational health standards,” she said.

According to her, “Our visit today underscores our commitment to enhancing public awareness about the vital role NSITF plays in providing social security and compensation to Nigerian workers.

“We recognize NSITF’s evolution from a Provident Fund Scheme to a comprehensive Social Insurance Scheme, particularly through the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, which ensures fair compensation for work-related injuries and disabilities.”

She added that as media professionals, they are eager to collaborate with NSITF to disseminate information about the benefits and obligations under the Employees’ Compensation Act.

“This partnership will help educate both employers and employees about their rights and responsibilities, aligning with NSITF’s objectives of providing an open and fair compensation system”.

