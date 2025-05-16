NSITF Partners NPC For Effective Service Delivery

Share

Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF) Barrister Olawaseun Faleye, has expressed the need for partnership between the Fund and the National Population Commission, (NPC) for mutually enhanced, and more effective service delivery.

Speaking at an engagement meeting between both sides held at NPC’s national headquarters in Abuja Thursday, Faleye, who led the management team of the NSITF, said such partnership would mutually benefit both agencies and Nigerians at large.

The MD listed areas of collaboration as demographic data sharing and alignment, social security for both permanent and ad-hoc workers of the NPC and training on risk assessment of workplace health and security.

While acknowledging the need for better sensitisation and awareness of the mandate of the Fund, the NSITF boss stated that the engagement with NPC is a step in that direction, adding that the Fund has had similar engagements with the EFCC, ICPC amongst other agencies.

He emphasized the presence of the Fund in all 36 states, with 62 branches under 13 regions, stressing that the sensitization is ongoing nationwide.

The Managing Director commiserated with the commission on the loss of two of it’s staff, who lost their lives during a census mapping exercise, while taking the opportunity to explain the benefits of entrolling into the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS), of the Fund.

Giving further insight on the ECS, and the need for NPC to comply, Faleye explained , “the scheme provides compensation for workplace related injuries, disabilities, diseases and deaths.

He stated that in case of death, the deceased worker’s dependants would be compensated with 90% monthly salary, as well as educating the children up to university level among other benefits.

Welcoming the NSITF team, the Director-General of the Commission, Dr Ojogan Tellson Osifo, expressed readiness for collaborations with NSITF, while praising the NSITF MD, for initiating the talk and being personally present.

He provided a glimpse into the work of the commission stating,” We are not just doing direct projections, we look at a lot of issues to come up with projections.”

He said further that there is ” a lot we can do together,” saying the commission works assiduously to make demographic data available to the government.

He revealed also that the commission conducts demographic and health surveys and provides data for policies formulation and implementation. In partnership he said, ” We can collaborate with you further and see areas where we can have insights to actually come up with more robust data to help Nigerians.”

The engagement is one of the many activities embarked upon by Barrister Faleye to sensitize Nigerians and create awareness of the need to enroll workers on the Employees’ Compensation Scheme of the Fund.

Share