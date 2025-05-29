NSITF Partners NIMC To Link Enrollees’ Data To NIN

Share

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) is partnering the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to integrate workers ‘data registered under the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) into the national identity database.

The partnership is geared towards enhancing efficiency, security and transparency in processing employee claims through their National Identify Number (NIN).

The NSITF Managing Director Oluwaseun Faleye made the announcement when he courtesy visited the NIMC Director-General Abisoye Coker-Odusote, in Abuja.

