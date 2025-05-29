New Telegraph

May 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NSITF Partners NIMC…

NSITF Partners NIMC To Link Enrollees’ Data To NIN

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) is partnering the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to integrate workers ‘data registered under the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) into the national identity database.

The partnership is geared towards enhancing efficiency, security and transparency in processing employee claims through their National Identify Number (NIN).

The NSITF Managing Director Oluwaseun Faleye made the announcement when he courtesy visited the NIMC Director-General Abisoye Coker-Odusote, in Abuja.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Emefiele Appeals Forfeiture Of 753-Unit Housing State
Read Next

Insecurity: Obi Demands End To Killings
Share
Copy Link
×