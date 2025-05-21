NSITF Partners DBI To Boost Staff Digital Literacy

Share

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) to enhance digital literacy and proficiency among its workforce.

Managing Director of the Fund, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, disclosed this during a meeting with officials of DBI.

He also directed the constitution of a mini-committee to work out modalities for the training and retraining exercise aimed at strengthening staff capacity.

Faleye identified technology, digital skills, and literacy as critical tools for improving service delivery, not only within NSITF but across other government agencies.

He stated that the Fund was fully committed to building in-house capacity and collaborating with organizations that align with its vision of technological advancement.

“We are very critical in our technological journey. Training and retraining will play a crucial role in that direction. As long as you add value to us, we will engage you,” Faleye said.

He commended DBI for its contributions to digital literacy across the country, noting that the institute’s certification would be valuable not only to NSITF but also to workers in the broader public sector.

“The certification will be helpful. Yesterday, we hosted a conference themed around using Artificial Intelligence to harness opportunities within the health and safety environment, which is a core part of our mandate,” he added.

The NSITF boss tasked the ICT and HR departments to harmonize internal requirements and determine how best to integrate DBI’s certification programs into the agency’s training framework.

“For me, it is to reiterate that as long as you have what we need and can add value to our journey, we will always find room for collaboration,” he assured.

On his part, the President of DBI, David Daser, emphasized the institute’s readiness to support NSITF’s digital transformation goals. He noted that DBI’s national footprint makes it well-positioned to deliver training to NSITF staff across Nigeria.

“We have partners we can leverage in the South-South and other geopolitical zones. We want to serve as your friends and partners in progress,” Daser said.

He further revealed DBI’s ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, under which young Nigerians are currently undergoing ICT training in DBI campuses nationwide as part of a program called “Skilled Tours.”

Daser added that DBI would work with NSITF to incorporate certifications into the career progression framework of staff, highlighting how government-to-government collaboration can enhance public service delivery.

