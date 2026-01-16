NSITF, NECA Audit 200 Firms, Roll Out PPEs To Drive Safe Workplaces

…As Faleye, Oyerinde warn erring employers, say safety now human rights issue

The Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Nigerian Employment Consultative Association (NECA) have audited 200 companies across the six geopolitical zones and announced the rollout of ambulances and critical safety equipment for organisations that demonstrate excellence in occupational health and safety (OSH).

The intervention under the Safe Workplace Intervention Project (SWIP) 2025 is a decisive move jointly implemented by the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Nigerian Employment Consultative Association (NECA) to curb workplace accidents and deepen compliance with Nigeria’s labour laws.

Director-General of NECA, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, who spoke at the SWIP 2025 interactive enlightenment fora and awards ceremony on Friday in Abuja, disclosed that organisations that emerged top during the nationwide audit would receive brand new ambulances, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), fire extinguishers and other HSE tools, while others would benefit from capacity building and structured feedback.

He said: “In Lagos, two organisations will receive ambulances, same in Abuja for the northern region, while Enugu will cater for the South-East and South-South. Beyond ambulances, PPEs, and modern HSE equipment will be distributed to encourage broader compliance.”

Oyerinde revealed that the private sector’s attitude to occupational safety has fundamentally changed following its elevation by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to a core labour convention.

“Two years ago, health and safety became a core ILO convention. Whether you ratify it or not, once you are an ILO member, you are bound. This has moved OSH from being a policy issue to a human rights issue.”

With Lagos, Enugu and Abuja set to host the landmark events, he expressed confidence that SWIP would not only reward excellence but reset the national conversation on workplace safety.

The NECA boss, however, warned employers who still treat safety investments as unnecessary costs, insisting that negligence in the workplace was no longer defensible.

“Labour is not a commodity. There are humans behind the masquerade. When an accident happens, you don’t fully recover from it. That loss is permanent. If ambulances, PPEs and recognition do not motivate you, then when penalties come, there will be no place to run,” he warned.

Oyerinde stressed that knowledge and awareness gaps remain the biggest obstacles to compliance, pointing out that even office furniture like chairs could constitute long-term health hazards if poorly designed.

“We spend almost a quarter of our lives at work. The kind of chair you sit on for 35 years will show its effect after retirement. These are the things people don’t think about,” he said.

He added that unsafe employers who fail to protect workers should be exposed, saying, “If employers fail to provide safety infrastructure and workers keep quiet, both parties become co-conspirators. We must name and shame irresponsible employers.”

Managing Director/Chief Executive of NSITF, Mr Oluwaseun Faleye, declared that workplace safety was no longer optional, stressing that compliance thrives better through engagement than enforcement.

He said: “The Employee Compensation Act is a very robust law, but law alone is not enough. Without stakeholder engagement and practical understanding, compliance will remain weak. That is why our collaboration with NECA has been so impactful.”

Faleye noted that SWIP has become a powerful tool in driving voluntary compliance, especially within the private sector, adding that recognition of compliant organisations would encourage others to follow suit.

“We believe compliance should not be driven by enforcement alone. Through engagement, awareness and recognition, employers begin to understand that safety is not a cost but an investment.”

The NSITF boss explained that the programme, though tagged SWIP 2025, was being implemented in January 2026 due to operational exigencies, describing the timing as “a perfect way to kick-start the year with a culture of safety.”

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Salihu Usman

commended NSITF and NECA for reviving and sustaining SWIP.

Represented by the Director of Occupational Safety and Health OSH) at the ministry, Mrs Florence Owie, he confirmed that the Ministry’s OSH Department participated actively as the technical audit partner, ensuring compliance with national standards and global best practices

“Occupational health and safety is everyone’s responsibility. The Ministry cannot do it alone. This initiative shows what effective collaboration between government, employers and social security institutions can achieve.

“The audits covered no fewer than 200 workplaces across all six geopolitical zones. We are encouraged by the transparency, professionalism and high level of cooperation recorded.”

The permanent secretary further noted that SWIP directly supports the implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Act 2010 and contributes to productivity, decent work and national development.