NSITF, NDPC Partner To Promote Workers’ Welfare

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) have pledged to collaborate on initiatives aimed at promoting workers’ welfare and safeguarding digital data privacy.

The commitment was made during an inter-agency parley held at the NSITF headquarters in Abuja, where both organisations agreed to work together in advancing workplace safety and compliance with data protection laws.

Managing Director of NSITF, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, emphasized the importance of aligning with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 by appointing a data protection officer and embarking on capacity building for staff.

Faleye noted that the Fund was committed to complying with relevant regulations to protect the personal data entrusted to it by Nigerians.

“We recognize the need to comply with the law and put in place the necessary architecture to protect people’s data,” he stated.

He, however, urged the NDPC to also comply with the provisions of the Employees’ Compensation Act 2010 by enrolling its staff into the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS).

“As we work towards compliance with your mandate, we also encourage your organization to do the same by aligning with our mandate under the ECS,” he said.

He proposed an exchange of capacity-building programmes between the two institutions, suggesting that while NSITF trains NDPC staff on workplace health and safety, the NDPC could in turn provide training on data protection for NSITF personnel.

Faleye also expressed optimism that certification from the NDPC on data safety compliance would enhance the trust of NSITF’s stakeholders. He proposed a joint public awareness campaign to promote both agencies’ statutory mandates.

Responding, the National Commissioner of the NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, pledged the Commission’s commitment to working closely with the NSITF in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He emphasized that both institutions play vital roles in national development and are instrumental in achieving the federal government’s transformation agenda.