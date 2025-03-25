NSITF, NDE Partner To Curb Unemployment In Nigeria

Share

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has partnered with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to provide social safety nets that will enhance job creation and help curb unemployment in the country.

The Managing Director of NSITF, Oluwaseun Faleye, noted that the skills being imparted through NDE’s training programs are exactly what Nigeria needs to stimulate its economy.

Speaking at the resettlement of beneficiaries under the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative organized by the NDE on Tuesday in Abuja, Faleye emphasized the importance of such initiatives.

He said: “Efforts like this provide a significant boost to the informal sector of the economy and should be strengthened to meet the aspirations of many underprivileged Nigerians. Continuous initiatives like this will further help reduce unemployment in the country.

“At NSITF, we will continue to partner with NDE, focusing on economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of this government. We remain committed to providing support and social safety nets to help curb unemployment through various initiatives.”

The Renewed Hope Employment Initiative was designed to enhance the impact of NDE’s core programs by aligning them more closely with market demands and national priorities.

The strategic plan outlines specific goals, including increasing the employability of trainees, supporting the establishment of small-scale enterprises, promoting agricultural productivity, improving rural infrastructure, and providing temporary job opportunities.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

