NSITF Moves To Improve Service Delivery

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), has strategized for improved service in the country. The management of the Fund converged in Abuja recently to reflect on its performance in the past one year and chart the course for 2026.

Speaking at the annual Management Performance Review (MPR) holding from 12-13 February, 2026, the Fund’s Managing Director and Chief Executive, Barrister Oluwaseun Falaye, said “This review is not a routine calendar event; it is a deliberate pause to reject, to evaluate performance honestly, and to reset our priorities where necessary in order to deliver better outcomes for the institution and the people we serve.”

He implored the staff to see themselves as stakeholders who must continue to drive the success of the organisations bearing in mind it affects all. Falaye,who reflected on the import of such appraisal, said: The session held last year in Lagos was a crucial moment for the Fund.

It marked a shift in how we interrogate performance, moving away from assumptions and comfort zones toward clarity, responsibility, and measurable results. Decisions taken at that session set thetone for a more disciplined and outcome-driven approach to management across the organisation.” “Since then, our actions have been purposeful.

We have focused on strengthening operational structures, improving manpower alignment, expanding service presence, accelerating automation, and engaging more deliberately with key stakeholders.

“These steps reject a clear strategic direction: repositioning NSITF as a responsive, credible, and value-driven social security institution that commands condence and trust.” The theme of this year’s Review, “Reinforcing NSITF’s Role in Building Trust and Delivering Value Towards Strengthening the Social Security System”, he said, goes to the core of the Fund’s mandate.

He stated:”Trust is earned through consistency, transparency, and professionalism. Value is demonstrated when our processes work, when decisions are fair, and when outcomes meet expectations. “Every interaction with employers, every inspection, every claim processed, and every decision taken by management either strengthens or weakens these two pillars.”