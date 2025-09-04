NSITF MD Bags Leadership Award, Pledges Continued Support For Workplace Safety

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Olúwaṣeun Faleye, has been honoured with the Corporate Health and Safety Environment (HSE) Leadership Award.

The award, presented by the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) during the Abuja Safety Summit, recognizes Faleye’s unwavering support for health, safety, and environment initiatives across Nigerian workplaces.

Chairman of ISPON’s Abuja Chapter, Mrs. Ifeoma Okpara, praised Faleye for his visionary leadership and open endorsement of HSE programmes as key drivers of productivity, describing him as “the most supportive Managing Director.”

Receiving the award through his Technical Adviser and General Manager, Dr. Dayo Alao, Faleye said the recognition “serves as motivation to do more” and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting workplace safety and health in Nigeria.

A statement issued on Thursday highlighted Faleye’s transformative impact in just a year in office, particularly his reinvention of workplace safety and health promotion—a long-neglected mandate of the Fund with far-reaching effects on workers’ welfare, national productivity, and development.

“Faleye not only championed the campaign personally but also led by example, ensuring that the Fund adheres to international standards,” the statement noted. “He recently procured essential health equipment, including first aid kits, blood pressure monitors, body massagers, and blood sugar monitors for NSITF staff nationwide.”

The award presentation was attended by key stakeholders in workplace safety, including the National President of ISPON, Chief (Dr.) Stephen Udeze; the Institute’s Registrar; Dr. Abdulaziz Isa Laiya, Director of Administration at Julius Berger Nigeria; the Director of Safety, Nigerian Navy; NSITF’s General Manager HSE, Anthony Eke; and the Fund’s Head of APRD, Engr. (Dr.) Nasiru Aminu.