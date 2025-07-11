…confirms ₦1.108 million monthly support until child turns 21

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has presented a lump-sum Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) cheque of ₦86,028,283.30 million to Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (formerly Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited) in Lagos State.

While presenting the cheque, Managing Director of NSITF, Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye added that the payment would be followed by ₦1,107,667.30 million every month for the deceased employee’s spouse until the couple’s only child reaches the age of 21, in line with Section 29 of the Employees’ Compensation Act.

He said: “Our reforms are cutting processing times and ensuring that bereaved families receive what the law guarantees without delay. Today’s payment underlines our mandate to provide real, timely protection for Nigerian workers in high-risk sectors such as oil and gas.”

Managing Director, Seplat Energy, Oladotun Isiaka welcomed the Fund’s swift action saying, “It is reassuring to see a government institution live out its statutory mandate. We contribute about ₦1.7 billion to the Fund each year with the expectation that, should the unexpected occur, families will be compensated quickly. NSITF has met that expectation today.”

The recent presentation of ₦86 million cheque surpasses the ₦15.5 million lump-sum delivered to the family of a Medplus employee on 30 June 2025, when NSITF also committed ₦1.192 million in monthly survivor benefits.

NSITF’s process overhaul backed by President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, has reduced turnaround times and expanded outreach to compliant employers, thus building a growing compensation record given the 22,350 claims settled nationwide in 2024

With the ongoing nationwide compensation tour, he Fund has visited manufacturing, construction, maritime, and healthcare clusters this year to underscore the tangible value of ECS compliance.

The NSITF boss has urged all employers, especially those in hazardous industries, to register and remain compliant with the ECS.

“Compliance is not a cost, it is an investment in workforce welfare and corporate reputation,” he noted.