NSITF Inaugurates Strategic Inter-Agency Coordination C’ttee

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has inaugurated a Strategic Inter-Agency Coordination Committee aimed at consolidating the gains of its ongoing stakeholder consultations and engagements to further reposition the Fund for greater efficiency and impact.

The Executive Director, Administration, Barrister Samaila Abdu, who inaugurated the committee on behalf of the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye in Abuja, said the core mandate of the committee is to “coordinate and advance the MD/CE’s transformative agenda through structured follow-ups on stakeholders’ visits and engagements.”

Abdu explained that inter-agency visits and stakeholder engagements are key components of the management’s broader initiative to promote the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, expand the Fund’s reach, and strengthen institutional collaboration.

He described the committee as a standing body that will play a pivotal role in actualizing the bold and visionary goals set by the Managing Director since his assumption of office.

“The members of this committee were selected based on their outstanding reputation, professional expertise, dedication to duty, and high moral standards. I have absolute confidence in their ability to deliver on this important assignment,” Abdu stated.

The committee, chaired by the General Manager, Compliance, Mr. Abdul-Lateef Musa, has eight other members: the Technical Adviser to the MD/CE, Dr. Dayo Alao; Frances Nwachukwu; Olakunle Olasaru; Dr. Augusta Ehigalua; Dr. Emmanuel Ulayi; Dorothy Igbole; Blessing Ogechi; and Baba Hussain Bala.

According to the Executive Director, the committee’s terms of reference include documenting outcomes and decisions from inter-agency engagements; developing action plans with timelines and responsibilities; liaising with partner organizations to sustain momentum and track progress; monitoring implementation and evaluating challenges; submitting periodic progress reports to the MD/CE; and assessing the impact of engagements to recommend improvements.

Responding on behalf of the committee, the Chairman, Abdul-Lateef Musa, appreciated the management for the confidence reposed in the team and assured that members would deliver on their mandate.

“We will not disappoint. The team was carefully selected, and we are committed to contributing our quota to the growth and transformation of the NSITF,” he said.