NSITF, ICPC Partner To Combat Corruption

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has partnered with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to strengthen its internal capacity to fight corruption and win public trust.

Managing Director of NSITF, Oluwaseun Faleye, explained that the partnership was geared towards detection of corruption within the Fund, and promotes good governance; uphold accountability and integrity while it maintains its commitment to ethical principles.

Faleye, who stated this on Tuesday when he led a management delegation on a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the ICPC, Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, noted that the collaboration could redefine the fight against corruption in the NSITF and the country.

According to him, the partnership was very critical to efforts and desire to eradicate corruption, stating that the gathering underscored a shared vision; merging time-honored values with bold, forward thinking reforms.

He said: “NSITF has long prided itself on upholding the highest ethical standards. We are fully dedicated to fostering a culture of transparency and integrity.

“This meeting wasn’t just a routine protocol, it was a decisive step towards a collaborative future with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, an agency that stands as a bulwark against corrupt practices.”

