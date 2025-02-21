NSITF, ICPC Collaborate On Fight Against Corruption

Share

To ensure accountability of subscribers’ funds, the Nigeria Social In – surance Trust Fund (NSITF), is collaborating with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), to strengthen its internal capacity to fight corruption and win public trust.

The partnership is geared towards detection of corruption within the Fund, and promote good governance; uphold accountability and integrity while it maintains its commitment to ethical principles.

The Managing Director of NSITF, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, explained this on Tuesday when he led a management delegation on a courtesy call to the Chairman of the ICPC, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, noting that the collaboration could redefine the fight against corruption in the NSITF and the country.

He pointed out that the partnership was very critical to efforts and desire to eradicate corruption, stating that the gathering underscored a shared vision; merging timehonoured values with bold, forward-thinking reforms.

Barrister Faleye said: “NSITF has long prided itself on upholding the highest ethical standards. We are fully dedicated to fostering a culture of transparency and integrity.

“This meeting wasn’t just a routine protocol, it was a decisive step toward a collaborative future with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), an agency that stands as a bulwark against corrupt practices.”

Buttressing the Fund’s determination in this regard, he said, “the commitment is clear, by empowering its AntiCorruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) and launching a comprehensive, Fund-wide campaign on corruption prevention.

With about 120 staff earmarked to serve as ACTU liaison officers, the institution is reinforcing its traditional values of accountability and public trust. The fewer the scandals, the greater the trust our people have in us.

This isn’t merely a regulatory exercise, it’s a stra – tegic move to reclaim the public’s confidence. By embracing established practices of rigorous audit, internal compliance, and capacity building, NSITF and ICPC are set to create a robust, corruption-resistant framework.

