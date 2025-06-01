NSITF, HoS To Sensitize Civil Servants As FG Mandates Employees’ Compensation Scheme

Share

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has announced the commencement of a service-wide sensitization campaign targeting civil servants, aimed at deepening the implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) across the Federal Civil Service.

Speaking during the official flag-off at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Managing Director of NSITF, Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye, applauded the welfare-driven efforts of the Head of Service and reiterated his commitment to ensuring full implementation of the ECS.

Faleye stated that the Fund remains committed to its core mandate of enhancing social protection for Nigerian workers, especially those in the federal civil service.

“We recognized during our strategic sessions under the FCSSIP2025 that one of the critical priorities was to sustainably implement welfare initiatives already in place but not yet operational,” he said.

“We committed to ensuring these initiatives are fully implemented for the benefit of workers in terms of welfare and social security.”

He emphasized that NSITF is determined to eliminate barriers hindering the effective operation of the ECS and expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing the settlement of all Federal Government obligations under the Scheme.

“The ECS is a legal framework that mandates compensation for Nigerian workers who suffer work-related injuries, disabilities, death, or occupational diseases. It’s a vital social insurance programme, and we are at the forefront of its implementation,” he noted.

Highlighting the civil service as the best place to make meaningful welfare impact, Faleye said, “We’ve made progress, particularly regarding financial obligations, and we continue to engage with the Ministries of Finance and Budget to ensure timely payments of government liabilities.

“This will enable us to provide these critical services to civil servants in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to worker welfare.”

He added that while some payments have been made, others are still pending.

“Now is the time to embark on comprehensive stakeholder engagement, particularly targeting the direct beneficiaries—civil servants. The sensitization campaign will educate them on their entitlements and how to access them under the Scheme.”

Faleye explained that the NSITF’s visit was to begin discussions with the Staff Welfare Office under the Office of the Head of Service to finalize modalities for the sensitization exercise.

“We are hopeful of your guidance and full support,” he added.

In response, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, represented by Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, pledged unwavering support to the NSITF to ensure that all federal public servants benefit from the ECS.

“The MD has articulated a clear and robust vision—one I supported from our very first meeting. The ECS, as captured in the Employees’ Compensation Act, has long awaited a strategic push to become a core part of our civil service welfare structure,” Walson-Jack said.

She recalled her time as Permanent Secretary of the Staff Welfare Office in 2017, when initial discussions on the ECS began. “Today marks a significant milestone. We’re ready to sensitize civil servants and begin full implementation. I commend the NSITF team for their commitment.”

Walson-Jack assured of total support from the Service Welfare Office to ensure the Scheme is launched and sustained in 2025.

She also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritizing worker welfare. “This is yet another milestone among the many welfare initiatives this administration has introduced. Just weeks ago, the Federal Executive Council approved the Group Life Assurance Scheme, and now we are moving to implement the ECS.”

She concluded by highlighting other welfare interventions by the administration, including the new minimum wage, consequential salary adjustments, and the wage award—whose payment arrears, she confirmed, began clearing just a day before the event.

