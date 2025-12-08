NSITF Hails NLC For Advocating For Worker’s Welfare

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Falaye, has commended the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for ceaselessly canvassing for improved and enhanced welfare for Nigerian workers.

Faleye, who gave the commendation in Lagos while addressing the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC, said the Congress is a veritable partner in social protection of Nigerian workers, adding that the NSITF was a major stakeholder in the advancement of the welfare of the workers.

He said: “As a stakeholder in the welfare and advancement of the welfare of the members of the Nigerian Labour Congress across the nation, I use this opportunity to bring the goodwill of the Board and Management of NSITF to the Nigerian Labour Congress.

The Fund is your veritable partner in the social protection and security of all Nigerian workers whose welfare you represent.

“On this occasion, I want to place on record the steadfastness of NLC and its leadership in advocating for enhanced welfare for all Nigerian workers, and use this opportunity to salute all of the personal sacrifices that you’ve demonstrated towards the collective advancement of workers’ rights and benefits.

“This steadfastness is evident in the work that we do together as stakeholders in progress”.

Speaking further, Barr. Faleye maintained that “We see this commitment every day from the passion and courage demonstrated by our presidents and all of the leadership of NLC.

“Of course, in the work that your representatives do on the Board of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, they are advancing the cause of workers’ benefits and workers’ protection through the mandate of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund.

“And it is for this reason that I find it very, very instructive that I’ve been invited today to speak to you about the role of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund in supporting your objective, and which is the welfare of Nigerian workers”.

On the statutory mandate of the NSITF, the Managing Director explained that “As you may all be aware, the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund is mandated to provide benefits, to pay claims and compensation in case of any work-related injury. And this is very, very important. We do this in so many ways.

“First, by prevention; as you all know, we say that prevention is better than cure. And in that preventive mechanism is our responsibility under the Health and Safety Initiative, where we seek to encourage workers and employers, most importantly, ensuring that workers all over the country, both in the private and public sectors, are working and operating from a safe working place.

“Beyond that, where this prevention fails, as is sometimes inevitable, our primary responsibility is to ensure that any injury, any death or any disability in the course of work, we come to the aid of the employee.

“And we do this all over the country, either in the private sector or in the public sector. And it is for that reason that I feel it is very, very instructive that I come here to address you, given that you are at the forefront of advancing the cause of employees.

“It is very important for us to understand that we must continue to hold employers responsible for compliance with the Employee Compensation Scheme.

“This is because it is through that scheme that we can build the necessary resilience that we need in our workforce. Imagine a workforce where every worker believes and understands that if they go to work and anything happens in the course of that work, they have the protection of the agency that is responsible for providing compensation or claims or medical reimbursement in case of any accident,” Faleye added