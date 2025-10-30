NSITF Empowers 57 Injured Workers With Start-Up Kits

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has rehabilitated and empowered fifty-seven beneficiaries of its Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) with start-up kits and work tools.

The Fund’s Managing Director, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, reaffirmed NSITF’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare across the country.

Faleye, who was represented by the General Manager, Claims and Compensation, Mrs. Nkiru Ede-Ogunnaike, presented the start-up kits to some of the beneficiaries at the Fund’s corporate headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

He noted that vocational rehabilitation, which includes reorientation, vocational training, and empowerment of disabled workers remains a core statutory mandate of the NSITF, as enshrined in the Employees’ Compensation Act (2010).

Some of the beneficiaries, including Philip Anjor Terwase, Daniel Onah Imale, and Nanbur Ezekiel, trained in furniture making, auto diagnosis, and POS operation, respectively, expressed gratitude for being given a new lease of life and a means of livelihood.

The NSITF operates the ECS as provided under the ECA. Under the scheme, employers contribute one percent of employees’ salaries as premiums, while the Fund provides compensation, rehabilitation, and support in cases of work-related injuries, disabilities, diseases, and deaths.