NSITF Empowers 57 Injured Workers With Start-Up Kits, Tools

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has rehabilitated and empowered 57 beneficiaries of its Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) with start-up kits and work tools. The Managing Director of the Fund, Mr Oluwaseun Faleye, disclosed this while presenting empowerment kits to three beneficiaries at the Fund’s headquarters in Abuja.

Faleye, represented by Mrs Nkiru Ede-Ogunnaike, General Manager, Claims and Compensation, said the initiative demonstrated the Fund’s commitment to the welfare and rehabilitation of injured workers nationwide.

He said that vocational rehabilitation which includes reorientation, vocational training and empowerment of injured employees was a core statutory mandate of the Fund under the Employees Compensation Act (ECA) 2010.

According to him, the goal of the Fund is to ensure that workers who suffer occupational injuries or disabilities regain their independence and become economically active again.

He explained that the NSITF operates the Employees’ Compensation Scheme as provided under the ECA, which mandates employers to contribute one per cent of their employees’ salaries as premium.

Faleye added that through the scheme, the Fund provides compensation, rehabilitation and support to workers in cases of work-related injuries, disabilities, diseases or deaths. He reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to sustaining the empowerment initiative and expanding its reach to more beneficiaries across the country.

Some of the beneficiaries, including Mr Philip Terwase, Mr Daniel Imale and Mr Nanbur Ezekiel, were trained in furniture making, auto diagnosis and POS operations respectively.

Terwase, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the NSITF for restoring hope to their lives. He said the gesture had given them renewed confidence and sustainable means of livelihood, rather than becoming a burden to society.