NSITF Embarks On Occupational Health Safety Audits

Share

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has embarked on Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) audit at workplace, in a bid to ensure safety of workers in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) convention.

Managing Director NSITF, Oluwaseun Faleye who made the disclosure at the ongoing 113 session of the the International Labour Conference (ILC) holding in Geneva, Switzerland, described the ILC as a veritable platform for engagement on workplace health and safety, worker’s welfares, and Social Security.

He said: “This sort of platform is great for advocating a lot of things that relate to place of work. “One, the safety of workers in different forms. Second is the enhancement of workers’ welfare to further build the resilience in workplace that we strive for.

“It has been a great platform for us to share ideas, to deepen our capacity, and of course, to enhance further collaboration with the ILO itself “And sister organizations that are all interested in enhancing workplace safety.

So far, for me and my colleagues, really, it has been a veritable platform for engagement.” Faleye said the NSITF had been making efforts to ensure that the workplace was conducive and workers who suffer injury at work could also get a reprieve on time.

According to him, decent work was within the mandate of NSITF, and relates to its responsibilities under the Health and Safety Environment (HSE).

He said: “This is why we collaborate with employers to make workplaces safe and further deepen all of the issues regarding health and safety in the workplace.

That’s why we’re at the forefront of undertaking OSH audits in organizations and creating the awareness and of course, the way it works for us here when we come to a platform like this is to further broaden our knowledge and our capacity in bringing cutting-edge standards relating to HSE so that we can take it back home and further engage within that ecosystem.

Share