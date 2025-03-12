NSITF Compensates Injured NASS Staff With N25m

Share

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), yesterday, compensated an injured staff of the National Assembly with N25 million.

The agency presented the compensation cheque for the injured staff to the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSITF, Oluwaseun Mayomi Faleye.

Faleye, who presented the cheque in the office of the CNA, said the injured staff deserved the benefit, being an active member of the insurance scheme.

He said: “This N25million compensation cheque being presented to a female staff of National Assembly who sustained injury while in service, is symbolic of what NSITF stands for.

“The Social Insurance Scheme is very important for all categories of workers in both the public and private sectors, to mitigate against any occupational hazard.”

