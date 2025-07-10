NSITF, CAC Partner On Data Sharing To Boost ECS Compliance

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF), has proposed a collaboration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on data sharing portal, to enhance compliance to the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS).

Managing Director of NSITF, Barrister Olúwaṣeun Faleye who called for the collaboration at an inter-agency engagement between the Fund and CAC on Wednesday in Abuja. acknowledged the leading role of CAC as a repository of corporate data in Nigeria.

A statement signed by NSITF’s Head, Corporate Affairs Department, Alex – andra Mede, said Faleye who applauded the trust CAC has built overtime, stated that the Fund could leverage on that established trust to reach employers of labour in Nigeria and enhance compliance to the Employee Compensation Scheme of the Fund.

According to him, the collaboration would mean building a resilient work – force, while stimulating better service delivery and ensuring claims and compensation are paid promptly.

He said: “Most importantly is to understand the economic ramification of that social safety net, because if we do, then we begin to appreciate more why we think a collaborative engagement with CAC will be useful.”