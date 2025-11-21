NSITF Boss, Others Celebrate As Dayo Alao Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree

Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Mayomi Faleye, has celebrated his Technical Adviser, Dayo Alao, who was confered with an honorary doctorate degree by Crown University, Delaware, USA.

In his written congratulatory message, Oluwaseun Faleye, who congratulated Àlàó on behalf of the NSITF, described the award as a well deserved honour.

He acknowledged Alao’s contributions to shaping the strategic direction of the Fund as he expressed optimism of more impactful contributions from him.

Faleye said: “On behalf of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, I warmly congratulate you on being confered the Honorary Doctorate of Public Policy and Administration (DPA) by Crown University, USA.

“The distinguished honour is a well-deserved recognition of your vast expertise, dedication, and outstanding contributions to economic policy analysis, financial policy management, infrastructure development, and organizational leadership.

“Your international experience coupled with your commitment to capacity building and national devel- opment, continues to inspire us all.

“As the Technical Adviser to the LD/CE of NSITF, your role in shaping the strategic direction of the Fund is vital, and your achievements reinforce the value you bring to our organization.”

The award ceremony held at the University of Lagos on Saturday alongside the induction of new members and fellows of the Centre for Public Service Productivity and Development on the sides of the Lagos Leadership Summit.