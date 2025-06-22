NSITF Boss Bags Safety Ambassador Award

Share

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye, has pledged to intensify efforts in promoting a robust safety culture across workplaces in Nigeria.

Faleye made the pledge after receiving the Safety Ambassador Award from the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Faleye noted that both NSITF and ISPON share a common vision of fostering safety consciousness, particularly in the workplace. He called for deeper, symbiotic collaboration between the two institutions.

He expressed appreciation for the recognition, dedicating the award to the entire staff of NSITF. “I accept this award on behalf of the NSITF team and promise to wear the title with the utmost responsibility,” he said.

Emphasizing the need for stronger partnerships, Faleye urged ISPON to encourage its members to register for the NSITF’s Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) and help expand its reach.

“It is important that we continue to collaborate and find ways to deepen our partnership. We believe a symbiotic relationship that enables ISPON to promote the ECS within its network is critical,” he stated. “We look forward to ISPON encouraging its members and affiliated organisations to not only subscribe but also actively advocate for the scheme.”

President of ISPON, Dr. Udezi Stephen, praised Faleye’s leadership and innovation since assuming office, noting that his impressive track record was a key reason the ISPON Board selected him for the award.

He highlighted the potential for collaboration between the two organisations in the areas of staff training, certification, and walk-through safety audits.

Dr. Stephen also expressed admiration for Faleye’s youthful energy and commitment, describing him as a leader whose work is making significant impact within NSITF and beyond.

Announcing the conferment of the Safety Ambassador Award, the ISPON president said the honour was intended to further inspire and encourage Faleye to continue championing workplace safety nationwide.

