NSITF Bags Award For Advancing Workforce Protection, Productivity

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has received a prestigious award for advancing workforce protection and productivity during the Gala Night of the National Industrial Manpower Summit held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The recognition of the Fund led by its Managing Director/Chief Executive, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, came just days after Vice President Kashim Shettima openly endorsed the innovative reforms introduced by the current NSITF leadership.

In his remarks, Faleye described the honour as a testament to the collective dedication of the Fund’s management and staff in driving reforms that restore confidence in the institution.

He said: “This award validates the work we have been doing to reposition the NSITF into a transparent, efficient, and people-centred organisation. It is both an encouragement and a challenge to do even more for Nigerian workers.”

The accolade, which has been widely celebrated within the labour and social insurance community, was also seen as further endorsement of the Fund’s transformation agenda under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Congratulating Faleye and his team, stakeholders commended the Fund for setting the pace for a stronger and more effective NSITF, aligning with the Federal Government’s vision of improved workforce welfare and productivity.