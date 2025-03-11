NSITF Assures Prompt Payment Of Compensation

Share

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye has disclosed that the Fund is paying compensation much more faster and taking its responsibilities more seriously.

Faleye disclosed this on Tuesday while presenting a N25 million cheque to staff of the National Assembly in the Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

He said the Fund is also renewing its relationship with the National Assembly and engaging other stakeholders to ensure compliance with the NSITF Act.

The Managing Director said, “We at NSITF are taking our responsibility and our mandate much more serious and engaging stakeholders.

“We are paying compensation much more faster and quicker.

“This is what this presentation do cheque today signifies. We are also renewing our relationship with the National Assembly and other employers to pay compensation as the case may be; for them to pay claims so that when accidents or injury occurs their staff welfare can be much more enhanced.”

Faleye appealed to the Clerk of the National Assembly to ensure that the Parliament remits its contribution as and when due assuring that the NSITF will also remain committed to fulfilling its mandate.

“I want to appeal to the Clerk of the National Assembly to ensure that National Assembly begins to fulfil its commitment to the NSITF by paying the necessary funds.

“We urge you to help advocate patronage and commitment to the NSITF Act.

“Our coming here and the presentation of this cheque today is the renewed efforts of the new management at NSITF and we congratulate the employee that is the recipient of this cheque.”

While responding, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana said the presentation of the cheque to his staff underscores the commitment of NSTIF in ensuring no Nigerian worker is left financially vulnerable due to workplace related health setbacks.

He said “This initiative is not just about financial assistance; it is about restoring hope, alleviating burdens, and reaffirming our solidarity with all hardworking Nigerians who contribute immensely to the growth and development of our nation.

“While I commend the NSITF for finally implementing this scheme, I will implore you to please ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive their rightful entitlements without undue delay.”

The CNA promised that “the National Assembly will give your agency the necessary legislative support that will strengthen the institutional capacity to deliver on its core mandate.”

Present at the event were the chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour and Employment, Diket Plang and his House of Representatives counterpart, Adegboyega Adefarati.

