NSITF Advocates Adoption Of AI In Workplace Safety

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Olawaseun Faleye, has called for the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitalization to enhance workplace safety and health standards across Nigeria.

Speaking at the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Forum held in Abuja on Tuesday, themed “Revolutionising Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work”—organized by the Fund in commemoration of the World Day of Safety and Health—Faleye emphasized that while technology is essential, it must not replace the fundamental principles that drive workplace safety.

He noted that AI could introduce transformative innovations in the prediction, prevention, and protection of workplace risks, thereby promoting safer working environments.

However, he stressed the importance of continuous learning and adaptation, calling for strategic investment in training and education to equip workers with the necessary skills to use AI tools effectively.

Faleye also underscored the need for compliance with ethical standards and the implementation of robust safeguards to ensure that the deployment of AI in safety management does not compromise workers’ rights or welfare.

The Executive Director of Operations, NSITF, Mrs. Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay, described the forum as a platform for experts, practitioners, and stakeholders to explore best practices and challenges in applying AI and digital technologies to occupational safety.

She stressed the need to equip Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) professionals with the knowledge and skills to leverage AI effectively while navigating associated risks and challenges.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Mr. Smart Oyerinde, decried the poor state of many workplace environments in Nigeria. He noted that AI is not only here to stay but is also significantly reshaping how safety is perceived and implemented.

Reaffirming NECA’s commitment to improving safety standards, Oyerinde disclosed that the association is currently offering free training programs to promote a safer and healthier work culture across the country.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Safety Standards, David Idris Zakarias, highlighted the potential of AI to transform hazard prevention, monitoring, and emergency response in workplaces.

Commending the NSITF MD for his leadership and commitment to reforming the Fund, Zakarias called for a human-centred approach to workplace innovation.

“Behind every tool and innovation are humans,” he said. “Technology is only meaningful if it contributes to the protection of lives. Innovation must always be measured by the number of lives it saves and the dignity it preserves.”

