NSITF Activates Support Desk To Benefit Afriland Fire Victims, Families

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has activated its support desk in Lagos State to ensure prompt delivery of benefits to eligible employees and families affected by the fire incident at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of NSITF, Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye, who joined millions of Nigerians to mourn the tragic loss of lives to the fore incident, said the desk would liaise with the affected employers, next of kin and relevant authorities, to ensure eligible employees and their families promptly access relief under the Employees’ Compensation provisions.

He said: “Our hearts go out to the bereaved families, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, United Capital Plc, UBA, Afriland Properties, and all organisations and colleagues affected.

“We also commend the emergency responders and Lagos State authorities for their courage and swift action.

“Our case officers are on hand to guide employers and families through incident reporting, claims documentation, and the delivery of benefits, including support for dependants and rehabilitation where applicable.”

Faleye, who reminded Nigerians that the NSITF remains committed to providing a national safety net for employees and their families in the face of a tragedy, however, called on employers to strengthen safety and emergency protocols, report all tragic incidents to the agency, and ensure they were registered with the NSITF, and that Employees’ Compensation obligations were up to date.

“This solemn moment is a reminder of what NSITF stands for in times of workplace tragedy. We exist to provide a national safety net for employees and their families when occupational injuries, illnesses or fatalities occur, and to support prevention through better workplace safety practices.

“We encourage all employers to take three immediate steps. First, review and strengthen your safety and emergency protocols, with particular attention to high-rise building risks and power-backup installations. Second, ensure that all incidents are reported promptly to NSITF so that support can be mobilised without delay.

“Third, confirm that your organisation is duly registered with NSITF and that Employees’ Compensation obligations are up to date, so that staff are fully covered at all times. These measures save lives, reduce risk and ensure that relief reaches those who need it most.

“On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the NSITF, I extend our deepest condolences to all affected families and institutions.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace. We will continue to work with the Federal Government and the Lagos State authorities on every measure that can help prevent a recurrence and protect Nigerian workers.”