NSIPA To Partner With NIMC To Harmonize, Integrate Beneficiaries Data Base

The National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) is set to partner with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to harmonize and integrate the database of beneficiaries as it prepares to kickstart in January.

The National Coordinator and CEO, the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Hajiya Halima Shehu stated this during a courtesy visit to the Director General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote.

The NSIPA CEO noted that the purpose of the meeting was to foster dialogue and explore potential areas of collaboration between NSIPA and NIMC for accountability in the distribution of funds by leveraging the rich national database compiled by NIMC and to streamline and enhance the implementation of NSIPA’s social intervention programs.

“The purpose of this meeting amongst other things is to foster the strategic significance of collaborative efforts between NSIPA and NIMC in harnessing data-driven methodologies to ensure the effective delivery of social intervention programs.

“I am certain that this collaboration will strengthen NSIPA’s commitment to leveraging innovative partnerships and resources to create impactful initiatives that uplift communities and individuals Nationwide,” she said.

In response, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote assured NIMC’s readiness to work with NSIPA in the area of utilizing the Commission’s database to facilitate more efficient targeted, precise identification, and better coverage of beneficiaries across various socio-economic segments.

It is noteworthy to emphasize that the National Social Investment Programme Agency is the face of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and a tool to eradicate poverty in Nigeria. Putting this in cognizance, The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, Hajiya Halima Shehu is committed to exploring collaborative opportunities and initiatives in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.