Share

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor, has questioned the silence of President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly following the freezing of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency’s (NSIPA) accounts.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that on Tuesday, the House of Representatives called on the Federal Government to instruct the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to unfreeze the NSIPA accounts within 72 hours due to the agency’s role in combating hunger and poverty.

However, speaking with Punch, Osadolor described the situation surrounding the NSIPA frozen accounts as comic relief.

READ ALSO:

He claimed that the National Assembly and the President were aware that Nigerians are going through a lot, hence the need to introduce comic relief to ease the tension in the country.

Osadolor said, “The truth is that the members of the current National Assembly and the Presidents themselves have realized that Nigerians are experiencing a lot of pain, anger, anguish, and frustration. “So, once in a while, there is something we call comic relief in literature. I believe this is another form of comic relief to ease the tensions in the country. “This current National Assembly enjoys the spotlight and attention. But they cannot accomplish anything, especially with the way they are currently composed. “If the President had frozen the NSIPA account due to corruption, can the members of the National Assembly, in their oversight role, tell me what audit they have conducted and what conclusions they have reached regarding the lifting of the freeze?” Osadolor questioned what the President had done to ensure that such mistakes and corruption do not happen again. “The National Assembly is not ready, the President himself seems clueless about what to do. Once again, it all comes back to comic relief. They are all just joking. Until they get serious about governance, Nigerians are in for a long ride,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: