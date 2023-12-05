NSIPA boss Inspects Warehouses, Skills Acquisition Centre

The pioneer National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu has embarked on a comprehensive visit to survey the entirety of NSIPA’s warehouses.

These facilities house essential items for programmes such as NPower, N-Skills, and Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

This extensive inspection, spanning warehouses in Maitama, Dutse Alhaji, Zuba, and Kubwa, serves the crucial purpose of assessing existing stocks while determining the available resources from the previous administration. The Agency is gearing up to actively engage in poverty reduction initiatives and strategic social investments in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Jamaludeen Kabir, National Communications Manager, NSIPA and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The statement reads in part “As the Agency readies itself to launch full-fledged activities, these site visits are pivotal in understanding the inventory status, facilitating effective planning, and ensuring optimal utilization of resources to drive impactful change across various communities.

“The CEO also toured the newly completed Skills Acquisition Center situated in the permanent site of the College of Education, Zuba. These centres, emblematic of NSIPA’s commitment to empowering Nigerians with essential skills, are slated for establishment nationwide in the near future”.

The establishment of such Skills Acquisition Centers aligns with NSIPA’s vision to equip individuals across the country with the necessary skills, thereby bolstering opportunities for personal and national development.

Shehu emphasized the paramount importance of these initiatives, underscoring NSIPA’s dedication to fostering skill acquisition and socio-economic empowerment across Nigeria.