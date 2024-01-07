NSIPA Absolves Edu Of Complicity in N44.8BN Fraud

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu is above board in all her dealings, Communications of- fice of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) has said in the latest wade in to clear the name of the embattled Minister of fraud allegations.

To this end, NSIPA Communications office absolved and vehemently distanced itself from any claims connecting the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu to alleged financial impropriety or any wrongdoing within the agency.

The clarification is against the backdrop of recent online media reports accurately linking the Honourable Minister to the ongoing investigations involving the alleged removal of funds by Hajiya Halima Shehu, the sacked National Coordinator and CEO of NSIPA.

In a statement signed by the National Communications Manager, Hon. Jamaludeen Kabir issued yesterday, the agency stated that the Plot to blackmail Betta Edu for exposing N44.8bn fraud in NSIPA uncovered Importantly, the distinction between the suspended National Coordinator/ CEO and the agency itself, highlighting that the actions of the former do not reflect the agency’s practices or principles.