NSIP, NSP Sign Pact for Shiroro Solar Generating Coy

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said Nigeria’s energy transition journey as well as its resolve to embrace clean and renewable energy solutions remained on track under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Vice President stated this yesterday at the Presidential Villa during the signing of the joint venture agreement for the establishment of the Shiroro Generating Company, Nigeria’s pioneer 20 MW On-grid Solar-Hydro Hybrid project, between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and North South Power (NSP) Company Ltd.

According to a statement from his spokesman, Stanley Nkeocha, Shettima noted that the event “marks a significant milestone and will boost the country’s energy transition journey” and an affirmation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s resolve to embrace clean and renewable energy solutions.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains steadfast in supporting initiatives that drive economic growth, enhance energy security and protect our environment,” the Vice President noted. The Shiroro Generating Company was a joint venture project between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and North-South Power, investing in a pioneer 20MW solar-hydro hybrid project in Shiroro, Niger State.

The 20MW Pilot Project (Phase 1a) was embedded within a larger 300MW solar programme, to be co-located within NSP’s existing 600MW Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Plant concession area in Shiroro, Niger State. Speaking on the significance of the project, the Vice President said the signing of the agreement for the 20 MW solar plant was “a journey which is pivotal to our sustained growth and development as a nation. “As a nation, our resolve is to take proactive steps to diversify our energy sources, reduce our carbon footprints and ensure a more sustainable future for generations to come.”