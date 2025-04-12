Nsikan: I love long heels

Share

Isaac Nsikan is a known name in the Nollywood industry. The creative entertainer speaks about her love for simple but elegant style, love for high heels and many more. In an industry where versatility is key, the actress, filmmaker, scriptwriter, and gospel singer has emerged as a shining star, effortlessly navigating the worlds of acting, creative direction, and gospel music. She spoke to Saturday Telegraph’s Deborah Ocheni about sundry issues. Excerpts:

As a creative person whose career spans many disciplines, how are you able to handle everything?

My career spans multiple disciplines, and the multiple awards I have received are as a result of my creative visionary. My level of creativity has captivated audiences through impressive talent, passion, and dedication to the work of art.

Tell us about your academic background and the recent award nomination you got.

I am a Rivers State University trained petroleum engineer. My ability to bring characters to life with depth and nuance earned me an award nomination as a rising star in the Nigerian creative space. I try to push boundaries, inspire hearts, and uplift spirits through my multifaceted ministry. My performances have earned me multiple award nominations, solidifying my status as a respected figure in Nollywood.

How did the journey into Nollywood begin?

The journey into the entertainment industry began with acting and I made my debut in Bloody Ring (2009), and has since made a name in the industry with standout performances in several acclaimed movies including Glass Slippers, Weekend Getaway, My Best Enemy, Palace Romance, Love Potion, The Banker, I Believe, Cash Daddy, Your Dream.

You glow beautifully; do you have any beauty routine?

Am not very good at routine. What keeps me fresh is my regular natural carrot and ginger drink.

Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?

Jumpsuit, I am a sucker for jumpsuits. I think they are easy to wear. It’s just a throw on that you don’t have to think of too many combinations.

While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?

I love shoes; I love very long heels because even if you are doing just a simple dress, your heels are capable of changing everything for you.

What is your idea of a colour combo?

I don’t like colour riot; I love playing with natural colours.

Personally, what will you say is your style sense?

I love simplicity and elegance, I always love to wear things that I am very comfortable in but even at that, it has to be a statement. I love detail even if it’s simple.

What determines what you wear?

My mood and the event

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

My under-wears.

How do you love your makeup?

It depends on my mood, but most of the time, I love to see my natural face, I want people to appreciate me for who I am.

What about your hairdo?

I have been strictly on wigs because I feel it is very convenient.

Which fashion accessory holds special appeal to you?

I love my sunglasses.

Which accessory do you detest most?

Not detest, but I don’t fancy wrist watches, I’d rather go with a nice bracelet.

What do you look out for in an outfit?

Elegance and simplicity, the outfits have to speak for themselves regardless of their simplicity.

Are you a label freak?

Yes, I am if it has to do with bags and shoes, but I am not particular about outfits.

How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria?

I buy them whenever I travel outside the country.

What is the most expensive fashion item u have ever bought?

My bag but don’t ask me about the price.

What will you never be caught wearing?

Nothing

What was growing up like?

I wouldn’t say I am from a very wealthy home, and neither was I from a poor one, I am from a very normal home. I come from the luckiest home because I experienced a better part of life with the little my family has.

Does your background influence who you are now?

It does because I wasn’t very comfortable with where I came from. It is not something that I am proud of, and I just don’t want to be limited with the little that I had. At times, you have to break out a little and improve on yourself, and that really inspired me in trying to be a better being.

What inspires your various creations?

I am basically inspired by my environment and things that happen around me.

For how long have you been in the system?

By God’s grace, I have been in the system for quite some time now.

How do you feel about the awards and nominations you have received so far?

As at the time I came into the industry, I wasn’t so sure it was what I really wanted to do but when nominations started coming, it simply told me that I am on the right path. It shows that I was doing something good, and that is why I was acknowledged. The awards/nominations are like an eye opener that made me take the movie industry more seriously.

What was your first time on set like?

It was an exciting moment for me, it was not even about the job but just for me to go and see what it looks like and then by the grace of God, I did great and I was called for the job.

Would you say acting is lucrative enough to pay bills?

I don’t think it is lucrative enough. Just do it to keep your body and soul together, and you do it because of the passion you have for it. Maybe when you do a very massive project that you blow out of proportion, somehow you could find a way around it. Somehow, our marketing channel is very limited, and the pay is very poor compared to the energy, money, passion, and time you put into it. What you get back is not very impressive, but at times, you cannot help it. You just need to continue it because nothing good comes easy, and at the end of the day, you may break through. The get back is not so favourable but I love the job.

Tell us about other businesses you are into.

I discovered a passion for directing and producing, leveraging my innovative spirit to craft compelling stories that inspire and uplift. I am also the founder and creative director of Leia Cole Studios, a multimedia company established in 2018. The studio has provided world-class photography and video production services to multinational corporations and individuals, cementing its place as a leader in the creative industry.

